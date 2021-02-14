Twitter reactions: West Indies edge Bangladesh in 17-run thriller to complete a 2-0 series sweep

The Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies beat Bangladesh by 17 runs in the second Test at Dhaka’s Shere Bangla National Stadium to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall picked up 4 wickets for 105 as the visitors bundled out Bangladesh for 213 in their second innings on the penultimate day to register a thrilling win. The Men in Marron made 409 and 117 runs in their two innings while Mominul Haque’s Bangladesh managed to put 296 runs on the board in the first innings.

The West Indies had won the first Test by three wickets.

“Coming here without some players, with the protocols and so on — very thankful to God for the opportunity to captain West Indies,” said the winning captain Brathwaite.

“Boys stuck to their plans, they were very disciplined.

“Cricket means everything to us. People will be proud. People wrote us off but we kept it simple, enjoyed it, and we proved them wrong,” he added.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

It surely has to rank as one of the greatest achievements in recent years for @windiescricket to win both test matches here in Bangladesh. Kraig Braithwaite was outstanding as a captain today. Well played gentlemen🙌🙌🙌🙌. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) February 14, 2021

What a performance from @windiescricket!! 2-0 against Bangladesh in Bangladesh with an understrength team is something extraordinary!! #BanvsWI pic.twitter.com/638Hvqc1wz — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 14, 2021

A Valentine's Day gift to the West Indies fans! ❤💛👏🏽👏🏽 What word would you use to describe this series win?!#BANvWI #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/Y5hU6lFlN8 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 14, 2021

Well played @windiescricket a series win against @BCBtigers in Bangladesh isn’t easy. 2-0 to @Coachsim13 and his boys. Well done Phil today you can surely celebrate and not hold the boys back! — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) February 14, 2021

Bangladesh's overall Test record: Played 121

Lost 91

Drawn 16

Won 14 (7 of which were against Zimbabwe)#Cricket #BANvWI — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 14, 2021

Now we can just hope that @windiescricket are allowed to celebrate this achievement in Bangladesh rather than being dragged into any kind of “renaissance” or “return to greatness” of West Indies cricket chatter #BanvWI — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 14, 2021

Before today, the last time all ten spinners took ten wickets in a Test innings for West Indies was against New Zealand in 1956. In between, this has happened 98 times by players of other countries.#BANvWI — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 14, 2021

2-0! This is the first time since 2012 that @windiescricket have won a Test series of 2+ matches in Asia! #BANvWI #Cricket pic.twitter.com/BSpCI9HDXA — Dibyajyoti Das (@CricCrazyDebu) February 14, 2021

What an astounding series win for the @windiescricket.

So so pleased for them. #BANvWI — Vikas (@vikas_uraon) February 14, 2021

West indies 2️⃣

Bangladesh 0️⃣ West indies win the final test by 17 runs and take the series 2-0 What a historic win for west indies with all the big players missing 💯💯#BANvWI #Bangladesh #WestIndies pic.twitter.com/UoOLlMRawW — Ansh Sharma (@Im_anshsharma) February 14, 2021