Twitter reactions: West Indies edge Bangladesh in 17-run thriller to complete a 2-0 series sweep

Posted On / /

  • West Indies edge thriller to sweep series against Bangladesh.

  • Rahkeem Cornwall won the 'Player of the Match' award.

Twitter reactions: West Indies edge Bangladesh in 17-run thriller to complete a 2-0 series sweep
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 17 runs (Pic Source: Twitter)

The Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies beat Bangladesh by 17 runs in the second Test at Dhaka’s Shere Bangla National Stadium to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall picked up 4 wickets for 105 as the visitors bundled out Bangladesh for 213 in their second innings on the penultimate day to register a thrilling win. The Men in Marron made 409 and 117 runs in their two innings while Mominul Haque’s Bangladesh managed to put 296 runs on the board in the first innings.

The West Indies had won the first Test by three wickets.

“Coming here without some players, with the protocols and so on — very thankful to God for the opportunity to captain West Indies,” said the winning captain Brathwaite.

“Boys stuck to their plans, they were very disciplined.

“Cricket means everything to us. People will be proud. People wrote us off but we kept it simple, enjoyed it, and we proved them wrong,” he added.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: West Indies

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 14 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021
Posted On / 13 February 2021
Posted On / 12 February 2021
Posted On / 12 February 2021
Posted On / 12 February 2021
Posted On / 12 February 2021