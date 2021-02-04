Twitter removes Kangana Ranaut’s derogatory response to Rohit Sharma’s post with hashtag India Together

Kangana Ranaut, Rohit Sharma (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Rohit Sharma and other Indian cricketers on the ongoing farmers' protest.

  • Earlier, Rohit took to Twitter and talked about 'finding a solution'.

After a barrage of cricketers tweeted in support of the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs of India, condemning the tweets by foreign celebrities on the ongoing farmers’ protest, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took a harsh dig at Team India opener Rohit Sharma on Thursday.

The Tanu Weds Manu fame actress, who is known for making controversial comments, once again couldn’t keep a check on her words and posted a derogatory tweet on the microblogging site, referring to Indian cricketers as “Dhobi ka Kutta” for not expressing their views freely.

“Why all these cricketers sounding like dhobi ka kutta na ghar ka na ghat ka? Why would farmers be against laws which are revolutionary for their well-being. These are terrorists who are causing ruckus. Say that na…itna daarr lagta hai?” Kangana wrote on social media which was later removed by Twitter.

Kangan Ranaut’s deleted tweet (Photo Source: Twitter)

“We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter rules in line with our range of enforcement options,” the social media website said in their statement.

Earlier, Rohit took to Twitter and talked about ‘finding a solution’. The Mumbaikar tweeted, “India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER.” He used the hashtag India Together.

On the other hand, reacting to foreign celebs supporting the farmers’ protest, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has said that some vested selfish groups are trying to impose their agenda on the farmers’ demonstrations.

“The urge to sensationalize hashtags and comments on social media, especially by celebrities and others, is neither correct nor responsible,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

