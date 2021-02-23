Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma have no servants at home; they serve food to everyone, reveals Sarandeep Singh

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are two of the most sought after individuals in their respective professions. As per various reports, Virushka’s combined net worth is nearly INR 1200 crore, but they remain humble and down to earth in spite of their financial stature.

Former India selector Sarandeep Singh recently revealed that Kohli is a ‘down-to-earth’ person both on and off the field. “If you see him (Kohli) in the matches, he’s always charged up while batting and fielding. So it seems like he’s always hot and arrogant, and doesn’t listen to anyone. But no, he’s as down-to-earth as he seems aggressive on the field. In selection meetings, he was so polite. He always used to listen to everyone and then finally come to a decision,” Sarandeep was quoted as saying to Sportskeeda.

“At his home, there are no servants. He and his wife will serve food to everyone. What else do you want? Virat always sits with you, chats with you, and goes out for dinner with you. All the other players have so much respect for him. He’s very down-to-earth and strong-willed,” the ex-India off-spinner added.

Virat and Anushka reportedly stay in a plush flat in Worli which costs around INR 34 crore. So it is indeed surprising that the power couple doesn’t employ any servants at their home.

On the world front, Virat is currently leading India in the four-match Test series against England and Anushka was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Zero.