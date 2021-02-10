VVS Laxman reveals the best catch of his international career

Legendary Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has revealed the best catch he took in his glorious career. The Hyderabadi player was considered as a safe-house in slips. Laxman along with Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar were regarded as one of the finest slip trios in their time.

Overall Laxman bagged 135 catches in Test cricket – second-most among Indians after Dravid ( 210 catches) – and 39 in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

In his column for Cricket Country, Laxman had admitted how much he loved fielding, especially at slips. He mentioned how catching at slip cordon gave him immense joy and satisfaction.

“I truly enjoyed my stints in the slips. Fielding in the slips is a specialised job, and for a majority of my career, I stood at second slip. One of the great joys of being a slip fielder is that by taking a catch, you play a big part in a bowler’s individual success and in the success of the team,” Laxman had written.

But in a long career that lasted over 15 years, which is the best catch of Laxman at slips? Well, the cricketer has himself revealed that on social media. On Wednesday, Laxman took to Twitter and quoted a video tweet which had a clip of him taking a phenomenal catch at the second slip. The 46-year-old reacted to the video and termed it as the best catch of his career.

“Has to be the best catch I took in my career,” tweeted Laxman.

Has to be the best catch I took in my career. https://t.co/QCV0SWBcLy — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 10, 2021

The concerned video clip is of the tri-series played between India, Australia and Zimbabwe back in 2004 in Australia. It was the eighth match of the series held between India and Zimbabwe at the iconic Adelaide Oval.

While batting first, India posted 280/7 on the scoreboard in their allotted 50 overs. Laxman shined with the willow and scored a tremendous century. He smashed 131 runs off 138 balls 13 fours and a six.

In reply, Zimbabwe could only manage to reach 277/6 in 50 overs, losing the game by three runs. During the second innings, Laxman, who excelled with the bat, displayed tremendous fielding effort to dismiss Travis Friend.

It all happened in the seventh over bowled by pacer Ajit Agarkar. The right-armer bowled a good length ball around the off-stump, and the batsman tried to hit it towards mid-on, but the ball carried an outside edge and flew quickly towards the slip region. Laxman, who was stationed at second slip, dived to his right and plucked an absolute screamer.