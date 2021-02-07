Wasim Jaffer sympathises with benched Kuldeep Yadav; shares a heartwarming message for the Indian spinner

Wasim Jaffer shared a heartening message for Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep was not picked in the playing XI for the ongoing Test against England.

The Indian fans criticised the team selection for the ongoing first Test against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai after spinner Kuldeep Yadav was not picked in the playing XI.

The Virat Kohli and Co went with Shahbaz Nadeem ahead of Kuldeep when Axar Patel got injured on the eve of the series opener.

Apart from Shahbaz, Team India selected Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar as other two spinners. Interestingly, Nadeem was in the reserves, but he was still given preference over Kuldeep.

Not only fans but even former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer expressed his disappointment and said he feels sad for Kuldeep after the chinaman was not featured in the final XI of 1st Test.

On Sunday, Jaffer took to Twitter and wrote a heartwarming message for the left-arm spinner. He urged Kuldeep not to lose hope and wait for the opportunity.

“Can’t help but feel sad for @imkuldeep18 Since August he’s been travelling from one bio-bubble to another, but haven’t really got a chance to showcase his talent. But don’t lose hope Kuldeep. You have done it before, and I’m sure given an opportunity you will do it again #INDvsENG” tweeted Jaffer.

Can't help but feel sad for@imkuldeep18 Since August he's been travelling from one bio-bubble to another, but haven't really got a chance to showcase his talent. But don't lose hope Kuldeep. You have done it before and I'm sure given an opportunity you will do it again#INDvsENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 7, 2021

On Friday, former England skipper Michael Vaughan displayed his anger over Kuldeep’s non-presence from India’s playing XI. He went on to term it as a ‘ridiculous decision’ from Team India.

“Ridiculous decision by #India not to play @imkuldeep18 !!! If he isn’t going to play at home with the injuries they have when is he going to play !!! #INDvENG” Vaughan wrote on Twitter.

Ridiculous decision by #India not to play @imkuldeep18 !!! If he isn’t going to play at home with the injuries they have when is he going to play !!! #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 5, 2021

Kuldeep was a part of India’s squad for the recently concluded 4-match series against Australia, but he did not play a single Test there. The stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane had praised the spinner for maintaining his composure even after not getting a chance to play.

“I just want to mention Kuldeep Yadav and Kartik Tyagi. Kuldeep, I know it was tough for you, you did not play a game here, but your attitude was really good. Your time will come; just keep working hard. Kartik you were fantastic,” Rahane had said in a video posted by BCCI on Twitter.