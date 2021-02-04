WATCH: Chris Gayle hits joint-fastest half-century in T10 history en route to his 22-ball 84

Chris Gayle hit nine sixes and six fours during his entertaining knock.

Gayle's side won the match by 9 wickets.

Swashbuckling opening batsman Chris Gayle smashed Maratha Arabians bowlers to all parts of the ground during his unbeaten 84 off 22 balls at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing Arabians’ moderate total of 97 for 4, Gayle helped his team Abu Dhabi reach the target in 5.3 overs with nine wickets in hand.

The ‘Universe Boss’ completed his half-century off just 12 balls and equalled the fastest fifty in T10 history recorded by Rajputs’ wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad in 2018.

Gayle faced 22 balls in the knock with strikes of 0,0,4,4,4,6,6,6,6,4,6,4,6,1,6,6,1,4,2,1,1 and 6.

Here’s the video:

Earlier, Abu Dhabi won the toss and opted to field first. UAE opener Alishan Sharafu top-scored with his 23-ball 33 while Pakistan veteran Mohammad Hafeez contributed 20 runs.

Brief scores:

Maratha Arabians 97 for 4 in 10 overs (Alishan Sharafu 33, Mohammad Hafeez 20, Obed McCoy 2 for 20) lost to Team Abu Dhabi 100 for 1 in 5.3 overs (Chris Gayle 84 not out).