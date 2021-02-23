WATCH: Marnus Labuschagne does a Jonty Rhodes against Tasmania in Marsh Cup

Australia international Marnus Labuschange, who is a part of team Queensland in the ongoing Marsh Cup, pulled off a magnificent run-out against Tasmania at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Tasmania batsmen Tom Andrews and Jordan Silk were trying to steal a quick single but couldn’t beat Labuschagne’s speed.

Fans were reminded of former South African fielding pioneer Jonty Rhodes, who showed how runs could be saved with a high level of fielding.

Andrews had to walk back to the pavilion after scoring just one run. It was the seventh wicket for Tasmania at a score of 143. But they still managed to post a competitive total of 237, with the help of Silk’s gritty half-century.

Here’s the video:

You cannot keep Marnus Labuschagne out of the game! pic.twitter.com/ZE8McE1qHv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 22, 2021

Queensland chased down the target in 47.4 overs. Their captain Usman Khawaja was the top scorer with 93 runs. Labuschagne could only score 18 runs off 14 deliveries.

This was the first match of the tournament for both Queensland and Tasmania this season. The tournament bowled out on Sunday, with New South Wales registering a 59-run victory over Victoria thanks to Steve Smith’s brilliant century and a three-wicket haul from Pat Cummins.