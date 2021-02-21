WATCH: Marnus Labuschagne loses his calm after given out in the Sheffield Shield tournament

Australian batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne lost his temper and showed frustration at an umpire’s call on Saturday. The incident took place in the 12th match of the ongoing Sheffield Shield 2020-21 between Tasmania and Queensland at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

It all happened in Queensland’s chase of 310 runs in their second innings. Labuschagne was looking set and batting well to take his side over the finish line. However, on the last delivery of the 66th over bowled by Tasmanian Beau Webster, Labuschagne tried to defend the ball, but it passed between him and his bat and went to the wicketkeeper.

The fielding side quickly went up and appealed for an edge. Labuschagne, on the other hand, looked convinced that he had not edged the ball and started walking towards square leg to prepare for the next delivery.

But in between, the batsman saw the Tasmania fielders celebrating and realised that he was given out. Labuschagne couldn’t believe it and ended up showing his frustrated towards the umpire. He expressed his displeasure and brought up his bat up to his head in anger.

Here is the video:

Queensland defeated Tasmania by 3 wickets

In the match, Queensland chased down the target in their second innings and registered victory with three wickets in hand. Labuschagne, along with skipper Usman Khawaja played a crucial role in the successful chase. The pair added 137-runs for the third wicket before Labuschagne was dismissed.

Khawaja, on the other hand, kept on scoring runs and smashed an unbeaten fourth-inning century. The left-handed batsman made 115, not out from 206 deliveries with 10 boundaries.

Opening batter Joe Burns was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his fantastic hundred in the first innings. Burns had scored 171 runs off 217 balls laced up with 18 fours and three sixes. Queensland are also the toppers in the points table with three wins out of four matches.