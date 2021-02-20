WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav dance on the beats of ‘Vaathi Coming’ song

Ahead of the pink-ball Test against England at the Sardel Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, Indian players seemed to be pretty relaxed, especially after thrashing Joe Root & Co. in the second Test at Chepauk to level the four-match series 1-1.

A video of Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav has been doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, the trio can be seen dancing to the tunes of ‘Vaathi Coming’ song from the Tamil movie ‘Master’.

Here’s the video:

Ashwin was the standout performer for India in the second Test at Chennai as he picked up eight wickets and scored a century in the second innings. He was named the ‘Player of the Match’ for his all-round performance.

On the other hand, after missing several Test series, Kuldeep Yadav was included in the playing XI in the previous match against England but didn’t get a chance to bowl much. After going wicketless in the first innings, Kuldeep finished with two wickets in the second essay despite getting a limited bowling opportunity.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is still waiting for his chance in the Test series as he was not picked in India’s playing XI during the first two matches.