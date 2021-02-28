WATCH: Shaheen Afridi knocks over Chris Lynn with a soul crushing yorker in PSL 2021

Posted On / /

  • Shaheen Afridi castled Chris Lynn with an unplayable delivery.

  • Multan Sultans registered their first win in PSL 2021 on Friday.

WATCH: Shaheen Afridi knocks over Chris Lynn with a soul crushing yorker in PSL 2021
Shaheen Afridi, Chris Lynn (Pic Source: Twitter)

In the seventh match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, Lahore Qalandars pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi bowled an unplayable delivery to dismiss Multan Sultans opening batsman Chris Lynn for a duck.

It all happened on the third delivery of the second innings when Afridi bowled a pinpoint yorker to dismantle Lynn’s stumps. Facing his second ball of the over, Lynn looked in no shape to counter a soul-crushing delivery.

In his first three matches this season, Lynn has returned to the dugout on disappointing scores of 1, 1 and 0.

Here’s the video:

Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan continued to impress with the bat as he led Multan to their first win of this year’s PSL.

Rizwan hit 76 off 49 balls – his second half-century in the season – and Sohaib Maqsood scored an unbeaten 61 off 41. Multan successfully chased the 158-run with seven wickets in hand.

Brief Scores:

Multan Sultans 159 for 3 (Rizwan 76, Maqsood 61 not out, Afridi 2-29) beat Lahore Qalandars 157 for 6 (Hafeez 60, Brathwaite 2-20, Dhani 2-39) by seven wickets.

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Shaheen Afridi, Video

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Posted On / 28 February 2021
Posted On / 27 February 2021
Posted On / 27 February 2021
Posted On / 27 February 2021
Posted On / 27 February 2021
Posted On / 27 February 2021
Posted On / 26 February 2021
Posted On / 26 February 2021
Posted On / 26 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 25 February 2021
Posted On / 24 February 2021