WATCH: Shaheen Afridi knocks over Chris Lynn with a soul crushing yorker in PSL 2021

In the seventh match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, Lahore Qalandars pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi bowled an unplayable delivery to dismiss Multan Sultans opening batsman Chris Lynn for a duck.

It all happened on the third delivery of the second innings when Afridi bowled a pinpoint yorker to dismantle Lynn’s stumps. Facing his second ball of the over, Lynn looked in no shape to counter a soul-crushing delivery.

In his first three matches this season, Lynn has returned to the dugout on disappointing scores of 1, 1 and 0.

Here’s the video:

Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan continued to impress with the bat as he led Multan to their first win of this year’s PSL.

Rizwan hit 76 off 49 balls – his second half-century in the season – and Sohaib Maqsood scored an unbeaten 61 off 41. Multan successfully chased the 158-run with seven wickets in hand.

Brief Scores:

Multan Sultans 159 for 3 (Rizwan 76, Maqsood 61 not out, Afridi 2-29) beat Lahore Qalandars 157 for 6 (Hafeez 60, Brathwaite 2-20, Dhani 2-39) by seven wickets.