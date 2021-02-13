WATCH: White Ferns star Amelia Kerr takes a hat-trick in Super Smash final

New Zealand women cricketer Amelia Kerr displayed her ‘A-Game’ in the Super Smash T20 tournament final on Saturday. Kerr, who plays for Wellington Blaze picked up a hat-trick in the Grand Final against Canterbury Magicians at the iconic Basin Reserve.

It all happened in the 10th over of Magicians’ chase of 126 runs when they lost three back-to-back wickets. Kerr bowled all the wrong-uns and removed Frankie Mackay, Kirsty Nation and Emma Kench to complete her hat-trick.

She first sent Magicians’ skipper Mackay back to the dugout by cleaning her defence. Then, Nation came in the middle who got clean bowled as well. As if this wasn’t enough, Kerr went for another ripper to clean up Kench. Although, initially Kerr did not realise as she was seen appealing for an lbw dismissal.

Here is the hat-trick video:

Amelia Kerr… Are you KIDDING! There is ice in this girls veins! The superstar spinner has just taken the clutchest of all hat-tricks in the Grand Final!#SuperSmashNZ #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/d0cEfu0VnK — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) February 13, 2021

Kate Ebrahim, Lea Tahuhu steer Canterbury Magicians to victory

Despite Kerr’s hat-trick, Magicians still managed to win the final and grabbed their first T20 title since 2015/16.

Kate Ebrahim (45 no) and Lea Tahuhu (38 no) were the chief architects of the epic chase that went to the last over. The pair remained unbeaten and took their side over the finish line.

“I’m still trying to think of the words; it was a bit of a blur at the end there. Couldn’t be happier, the girls are ecstatic as you can imagine, and it’s nice to stop the run of the Blaze,” said Tahuhu after the match as quoted by Stuff.

“Obviously it wasn’t going very well at that point. The way Kate Ebrahim has batted this year, we had a little bit of belief. I haven’t been going that well myself with the bat,” she added.

Brief Score:

Wellington Blaze 125/8 off 20 overs (Sophie Devine 47, Kerr 31; Amy Satterthwaite 3/13) lost to Canterbury Magicians 126/6 off 19.4 overs (Ebrahim 45no, Tahuhu 38no; Kerr 3/19) by 4 wickets.