AFG vs ZIM: Hashmatullah Shahidi becomes first Afghanistan batsman to score a double century in Test cricket

Hashmatullah Shahidi, on Thursday, became the first Afghanistan batsman to hit 200 in an innings of a Test match. The 26-year-old cricketer achieved the feat in the ongoing second Test against Zimbabwe at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
He was followed by captain Asghar Afghan as the 33-year-old also crossed the 150-run mark in the post-lunch session. The duo added 307 runs for the fourth wicket as Zimbabwe bowlers looked lost for ideas.
Meanwhile, Afghan also become the leading run-scorer for his side in the longest format of the game, having played most Tests among his teammates.
In their first innings, Afghanistan posted 545/4 on the board with the help of Shahidi’s gutsy double century, Asghar’s ton and Ibrahim Zadran, Nasir Jamal’s fifties.
Afghanistan lost the first Test within two days, but their batsman made a strong comeback in the second game.
