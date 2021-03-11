AFG vs ZIM: Hashmatullah Shahidi becomes first Afghanistan batsman to score a double century in Test cricket

  • Hashmatullah Shahidi's maiden double hundred guides Afghanistan to a record total of 545/4.

  • Asghar Afghan also scored 150+ in the second Test against Zimbabwe.

Hashmatullah Shahidi, on Thursday, became the first Afghanistan batsman to hit 200 in an innings of a Test match. The 26-year-old cricketer achieved the feat in the ongoing second Test against Zimbabwe at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

He was followed by captain Asghar Afghan as the 33-year-old also crossed the 150-run mark in the post-lunch session. The duo added 307 runs for the fourth wicket as Zimbabwe bowlers looked lost for ideas.

Meanwhile, Afghan also become the leading run-scorer for his side in the longest format of the game, having played most Tests among his teammates.

In their first innings, Afghanistan posted 545/4 on the board with the help of Shahidi’s gutsy double century, Asghar’s ton and Ibrahim Zadran, Nasir Jamal’s fifties.

Afghanistan lost the first Test within two days, but their batsman made a strong comeback in the second game.

