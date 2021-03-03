After a huge uproar on social media, Dale Steyn clears his stance on the IPL vs PSL controversy

On Wednesday (March 3), South Africa veteran Dale Steyn took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the controversy that erupted after an interview, in which he was seen explaining why he pulled himself out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, went viral on social media.

In his tweet, Steyn mentioned that his words were never intended to be degrading, insulting or comparing any cricket leagues and added that IPL has been “nothing short of amazing” in his career.

“IPL has been nothing short of amazing in my career, as well as other players too. My words were never intended to be degrading, insulting, or comparing of any leagues. Social media and words out of context can often do that. My apologies if this has upset anyone. Much love,” tweeted Steyn.

Much love — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 3, 2021

In his interview for Cricket Pakistan, Steyn has said that in IPL, with so many big names in each and every squad, the attention moves away from cricket.

“I have found that playing in other leagues [than IPL] are slightly more rewarding as a player,” Steyn had said.

“When you go to IPL, there’s such big squads and there’s so many big names and there’s so much emphasis on the amount of money that the players earn that sometimes, somewhere along the line the cricket gets forgotten.”

The Proteas superstar was a part of team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in last year’s IPL and opted out of the upcoming season ahead of the players’ auction.

He is currently plying his trade for Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.