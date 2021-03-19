BCCI announces India squad of England ODIs; Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav & Krunal Pandya receive call-ups

Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya have received their maiden call-ups in the India ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against England.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee, led by Chetan Sharma, has announced an 18-member squad for England ODIs, with Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah being the ones missing from the 50-overs squad that toured Australia.

Rohit Sharma, who returned to India after winning the IPL 2021 trophy and linked up with the squad after the first two Tests in Australia, is back in the frame now, as the designated vice-captain, while Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Siraj have also been drafted in.

There were talks of including Krishna in the national team, especially for the shortest format, last year when Virat Kohli had said that the Bengaluru pacer “could possibly be an X-factor” for India in the run-up to the T20 World Cup, which ended up being postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. It is scheduled to be played later this year in India.

The three ODI matches between India and England will be played in Pune on March 23, 25 and 28, respectively.

TEAM – Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, W Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur. — BCCI (@BCCI) March 19, 2021

India squad for England ODIs:

