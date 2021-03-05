Cricket South Africa announce new captains of limited-overs and Test team

On Thursday (March 04), Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced new captains of their limited-overs and Test teams. While Temba Bavuma has been named white-ball skipper, opener Dean Elgar has been awarded Test captaincy.

Bavuma will replace Quinton de Kock to lead the Proteas in the next two ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2021 and 2022, as well as in the 50-over World Cup in 2023. On the other hand, Elgar will captain South Africa in the next cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

CSA’s Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, said the board is grateful to De Kock for the effort he had put in to lead the team so far, especially in the limited-overs format. Smith also mentioned that the apex board expects De Kock to play an important role further.

“We are grateful to Quinton for the work he has put in as captain of the team in the limited-overs formats and are indebted to him for stepping up while the National Selection Panel continued its search for the Test captain. We expect him to still play an integral role in the team’s leadership group,” said Smith as quoted by ICC.

Regarding the new captains, Smith opined that they (CSA) have a firm belief in Temba and Elgar to bring back South African cricket’s good old days as the pair will provide the descent stability to the team.

“We as CSA are pleased with the appointments of Buvama and Dean and believe that we have the men who will lead the Proteas back to their winning ways of old. The pair bring the required stability in both leadership and form to turn the ship in the direction that will eventually bring trophies back to the cabinets,” added Smith.

Buvama expressed his happiness and said it is an honour for him to captain the South African side.

“This is one of the greatest honours of my life so far, and I am looking forward to picking up where Quinny (de Kock) has left off,” said Buvama.

Elgar also commented after he was given the major responsibility. The left-handed batsman termed it as the biggest highlight of his career.

“To captain my country’s Test team, which I believe to be the pinnacle of the game, is the biggest highlight of my career,” said Elgar.