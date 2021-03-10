‘Dad will definitely…’: Washington Sundar reacts hilariously to Wasim Jaffer’s ‘3 idiots’ meme

Washington Sundar continued his sublime form with the bat in the four-match Test series against England. The youngster scored an imperious 85 not-out in the first Test at his hometown, Chennai.

He was on the way to score his maiden hundred but was denied a milestone as the last man Jasprit Bumrah got out. He again got a chance to complete his first century in the fourth and final Test at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When everyone started thinking that Sundar will to get to his century, India lost the wickets of Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj in quick succession. Sundar had to make his way back to the dressing room with an unbeaten 96 after India were bundled out for 365.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, Sundar said, “To win my first series at home is amazing, feels great. Not at all disappointed to miss the hundred. The 100 will come when it’s the right time for me. I am happy to contribute to the team. To be honest, the pitch was very good to bat on. Credit to Anderson, Stokes for getting assistance on this surface, they bowled really well. The wicket is still good to bat on. If you apply yourself you can score.”

Sundar thanks Wasim Jaffer for his humourous post

Domestic legend Wasim Jaffer, who has been busy on social media post-retirement, trolled the Indian tailenders for leaving Sundar stranded on 96 using a screenshot from the Bollywood blockbuster ‘3 idiots’.

It was quite hilarious considering how Jaffer involved Axar, Ishant and Siraj in his meme.

“Axar, Ishant and Siraj next time they meet Washington’s father at a function But seriously this 96* is no less than a hundred, very well played @Sundarwashi5,” tweeted Jaffer.

Sundar responded hilariously to the post and captioned it: “Thanks a lot bhaiya! Dad will definitely treat them with a lot of biryani and Halwa!”