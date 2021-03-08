Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Schedule with Dates, Match Timings and Venues

The complete schedule for the fourteenth season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was released by the BCCI on Sunday (March 7). The previous edition’s finalist, Delhi Capitals (DC), will begin their IPL 2021 journey on April 10 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

DC will play their four matches in Mumbai, and as many at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, while one fixture in Chennai.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will play their maximum of five games at the iconic Eden Garden in Kolkata. They will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last fixture of the league stage on May 23.

Here’s DC schedule for IPL 2021: