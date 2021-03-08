Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Schedule with Dates, Match Timings and Venues

The complete schedule for the fourteenth season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was released by the BCCI on Sunday (March 7). The previous edition’s finalist, Delhi Capitals (DC), will begin their IPL 2021 journey on April 10 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
DC will play their four matches in Mumbai, and as many at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, while one fixture in Chennai.
The Shreyas Iyer-led side will play their maximum of five games at the iconic Eden Garden in Kolkata. They will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last fixture of the league stage on May 23.
Here’s DC schedule for IPL 2021:
- April 10, 07:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai
- April 15, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai
- April 18, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai
- April 20, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai
- April 25, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai
- April 27, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad
- April 29, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad
- May 2, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad
- May 8, 03:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad
- May 11, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata
- May 14, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Kolkata
- May 17, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata
- May 21, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata
- May 23, 03:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Kolkata