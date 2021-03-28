“First it was Coin Morgan, now it’s Toss Buttler”- Twitter trolls Virat Kohli for losing the toss yet again

  • Virat Kohli failed to win the toss against England once again.

  • Jos Buttler's reaction after Virat lost the toss in 3rd ODI was unmissable.

Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler (Pic Source: Twitter)
Virat Kohli lost his 10th toss in 12 games during England’s ongoing tour of India as the tourists opted to bowl first in the third and final ODI at Pune’s MCA Stadium on Sunday (March 28).

After losing the toss, the Indian captain walked behind Jos Buttler – who is leading the English side in Eoin Morgan’s absence – smiled. It seemed hilarious but time and again, Kohli has said toss is not something within his control and hence his team has to be prepared for all situations.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter trolled Kohli for not winning the toss yet again. While some were disappointed, others took a cheeky dig at the Indian skipper for being unfortunate in back to back matches. Some also felt bad for left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was dropped from the playing XI after his poor show in the first two ODIs.

England won the second ODI inside 44 overs with 6 wickets in hand. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes absolutely clobbered the hosts, especially the spinners. The 26-year-old Kuldeep conceded a staggering 84 runs in his full quota of 10 overs and was low on confidence. That’s the primary reason why Kuldeep could find a place in the series decider.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

