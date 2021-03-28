“First it was Coin Morgan, now it’s Toss Buttler”- Twitter trolls Virat Kohli for losing the toss yet again

Virat Kohli lost his 10th toss in 12 games during England’s ongoing tour of India as the tourists opted to bowl first in the third and final ODI at Pune’s MCA Stadium on Sunday (March 28).

After losing the toss, the Indian captain walked behind Jos Buttler – who is leading the English side in Eoin Morgan’s absence – smiled. It seemed hilarious but time and again, Kohli has said toss is not something within his control and hence his team has to be prepared for all situations.

Toss Update: England have won the toss & elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the third @Paytm #INDvENG ODI. Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/wIhEfE5PDR pic.twitter.com/AxDtLzCB8T — BCCI (@BCCI) March 28, 2021

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter trolled Kohli for not winning the toss yet again. While some were disappointed, others took a cheeky dig at the Indian skipper for being unfortunate in back to back matches. Some also felt bad for left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was dropped from the playing XI after his poor show in the first two ODIs.

England won the second ODI inside 44 overs with 6 wickets in hand. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes absolutely clobbered the hosts, especially the spinners. The 26-year-old Kuldeep conceded a staggering 84 runs in his full quota of 10 overs and was low on confidence. That’s the primary reason why Kuldeep could find a place in the series decider.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

First it was Coin Morgan now it's Toss Buttler, Virat Kohli just can't catch a break 🤷‍♂️ #INDvsENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 28, 2021

Virat Kohli again losing the toss #INDvsENG Meanwhile me right now: pic.twitter.com/lDbhBhmDR6 — Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) March 28, 2021

Kohli’s toss-losing streak is challenging Rahul Gandhi’s election-losing streak. — Vinayak (@vinayak_jain) March 28, 2021

Toss result of Indian team in this series: Lost

Won

Lost

Lost

Lost

Won

Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost

Lost How unlucky is Kohli – just won 2 Toss in 12 matches. #INDvENG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 28, 2021

~Modi ji searching ways how India can win the toss under virat kohli#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/1V88rqtJ27 — Mohit Singhania♻️ (@doctor_chandler) March 28, 2021

Virat Kohli and losing toss. Still a better love story than Twilight. — Sannu onli 🕊️ (@butterchickkenn) March 28, 2021

Indians everytime Virat Kohli goes out for a Toss!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/LTIFkKvwYH — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) March 28, 2021

Toss to Virat kohli be like – pic.twitter.com/5MD3mtlMtH — Divakar Sharma (@bOYBhaYankar) March 28, 2021

The only coin that can save Kohli today on toss : pic.twitter.com/Zo9Iftyqus — Haunted Memer 👻|| MI 💙 (@HauntedMemer) March 28, 2021