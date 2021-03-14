Former India captain MS Dhoni’s new ‘bald’ look makes fans nostalgic

From keeping long hair till his international debut to going all bald after India’s Worlds Cup triumph in 2011, former India captain MS Dhoni has changed his look several times and surprised everyone.

Days ahead of the 2021 edition of IPL, Dhoni has surprises his fans once again.

On Saturday, a picture of MSD surfaced on social media and has gone viral in just a few hours.

The official broadcaster of IPL, Star sports, uploaded a picture of the CSK skipper on their official Twitter handle where ‘Captain Cool’ can be seen sporting a completely bald hairstyle.

In addition, Dhoni is wearing the dress of a saint and sitting in a forest-like place that screams peace and harmony.

“Our faces since we saw # MSDhoni’s new avatar that could just break the Internet! What do you think is it about?” tweeted Star Sports.

😮😮😮 – our faces since we saw #MSDhoni's new avatar that could just break the Internet! 🙊What do you think is it about? pic.twitter.com/Mx27w3uqQh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 13, 2021

Here is how fans reacted to Dhoni’s new avatar:

Monk like patience . warrior like spirit. That's thala way. pic.twitter.com/Bgw7nh4u3e — Amber Arya (@iamamberarya) March 13, 2021

MS Dhoni made India one of the best team in the world. Proud of you @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/DUuZlcLGDl — Yash Pande (@YashPan84710761) March 13, 2021

Thala 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Lavish (@_Flickofwrists) March 13, 2021

Eyes would be on Dhoni as IPL approaches. CSK finished at the seventh spot in IPL 2020, and the three-times champion team would look to bounce back and get back to winning ways this year.

Meanwhile, Dhoni and his troops have already started their training in Chennai for the upcoming season.