Former India captain MS Dhoni’s new ‘bald’ look makes fans nostalgic

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • MS Dhoni stuns cricket fans with his brand new look.

  • Dhoni has joined the CSK camp and is preparing himself for the upcoming IPL.

MS Dhoni. (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

From keeping long hair till his international debut to going all bald after India’s Worlds Cup triumph in 2011, former India captain MS Dhoni has changed his look several times and surprised everyone.

Days ahead of the 2021 edition of IPL, Dhoni has surprises his fans once again.

On Saturday, a picture of MSD surfaced on social media and has gone viral in just a few hours.

The official broadcaster of IPL, Star sports, uploaded a picture of the CSK skipper on their official Twitter handle where ‘Captain Cool’ can be seen sporting a completely bald hairstyle.

In addition, Dhoni is wearing the dress of a saint and sitting in a forest-like place that screams peace and harmony.

“Our faces since we saw # MSDhoni’s new avatar that could just break the Internet! What do you think is it about?” tweeted Star Sports.

Here is how fans reacted to Dhoni’s new avatar:

Eyes would be on Dhoni as IPL approaches. CSK finished at the seventh spot in IPL 2020, and the three-times champion team would look to bounce back and get back to winning ways this year.

Meanwhile, Dhoni and his troops have already started their training in Chennai for the upcoming season.

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: MS Dhoni

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.