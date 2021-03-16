Herschelle Gibbs rates the better batsman between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli finished the second T20I against England with a four and a six off Chris Jordan by hitting the pacer towards the leg-side boundary. Kohli played the flick shot on both occasions, and that is what stood out the most for former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs.

After logging on to his Twitter account, Gibbs heaped praise on Kohli’s flick shots which have also been his favourite cricketing shots.

There’s @imVkohli with that flick again🔥🔥 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 14, 2021

Having gone through Gibbs’ tweet, one of his followers soon asked him: “Who do you rate higher, Rohit or Virat?” and the Proteas veteran was quick enough to respond by choosing the latter.

@hershybru who do you rate higher

Rohit or Virat?

I know mostly u will avoid this question — mayank (@Mayank09329390) March 14, 2021

Virat def — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 14, 2021

The debate over who is the better batsman between Rohit and Virat has been going on for a while now, particularly in the limited-overs format. While in Test cricket, despite Rohit’s recent form at home and away tours, he stands miles behind Virat. But, in the limited-overs format, Rohit goes neck to neck with Kohli and is the only opener in world cricket with three ODI double tons and four T20I centuries to his name.

While Virat has been performing consistently for over a decade, Rohit’s single-handedly match-winning capability has put him above others.

Apart from their batting prowess, both players are often compared for their captaincy too – especially with India losing two knockout games in ICC events under Virat and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) not winning a single IPL title, compared to Mumbai Indians (MI), who have won four trophies under Rohit’s leadership.