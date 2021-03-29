‘Hope he gets award for best umpire’ – Twitter lauds Nitin Menon for his top performance during IND vs ENG series

At a time when umpires are under constant scrutiny and questions are being asked of the technology that is used to help them, Nitin Menon was an epitome of calmness and accuracy as he got his decisions spot on in the recently concluded England tour of India.

Menon officiated in all four Tests and was part of 6 of the 8 limited-overs matches between the two sides. Overall, 40 referrals were taken against his decisions but only 5 were upheld during the ten matches. 23 referrals against Menon were struck down while 12 of them were umpire’s call.

Talking about the accuracy, 35 referrals were made against Menon’s LBW decisions but only 2 of them were overturned.

As the series progressed, both India captain Virat Kohli and his England counterparts would often ponder long and hard before referring to Menon’s calls.

India cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who was on commentary duties for SkySports throughout the series, took to Twitter to laud Menon’s accuracy, suggesting he should be handed the award for ‘best umpire of the year’.

“We have to give credit where it’s due and this whole series if there has been a revelation, thy name is “NITIN MENON”.He’s been phenomenally consistent and I hope he gets the best umpire award for this year.He is definitely one of the best in the world,” tweeted Karthik.

We have to give credit where it's due and this whole series ,if there has been a revelation, thy name is "NITIN MENON".He's been phenomenally consistent and I hope he gets the best umpire award for this year.He is definitely one of the best in the world. @BCCI #quality #INDvsENG — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 28, 2021

Former Australia women all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar stressed that Menon is an “outstanding umpire” while adding: “Oh he is good….very good. I would never review his decisions.”

Oh he is good….very good. Nitin Menon outstanding umpire. I would never review his decisions. — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 28, 2021

Notably, Nitin was the youngest to be included in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires when he made it to the highest level in June 2020. He quit playing cricket at the age of 22 just to shift to his family profession of umpiring.

Here’s how others reacted:

When Nitin Menon Gives a Decision 🥳🙌 #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/zHdRYBCHrA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 28, 2021

my top performer of the entire Indian home season – Umpire Nitin Menon. Deserves a big round of applause and may he continue his fine form for years and years. — Sundar Raman (@ramansundar) March 28, 2021

Everyone though it was hitting the stumps. That Kohli reaction…. but how dare they doubt Menon! Heh. pic.twitter.com/P2iz24LHSv — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) March 28, 2021

Nitin Menon, another excellent decision. The ICC has got a fantastic umpire. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) March 28, 2021

Man of the Tour: Nitin Menon 🙌🏼👏🏼 — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) March 28, 2021

Find of the home season: Nitin Menon — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 28, 2021

Nitin Menon once said that his dream is to officiate in the Ashes and has his eyes set on the Ashes of 2021. Considering his extremely accurate level of umpiring, his dream might become a reality provided Covid allows. 👏👏#INDvENG #NitinMenon pic.twitter.com/3eOJGej6w6 — Arpan (@ThatCricketHead) March 28, 2021