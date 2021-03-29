‘Hope he gets award for best umpire’ – Twitter lauds Nitin Menon for his top performance during IND vs ENG series

  • Nitin Menon was impressive in the recently concluded India vs England series.

  • Only 2 out of the 35 referrals went against Menon's LBW decisions.

Umpire Nitin Menon (Pic Source: Twitter)
At a time when umpires are under constant scrutiny and questions are being asked of the technology that is used to help them, Nitin Menon was an epitome of calmness and accuracy as he got his decisions spot on in the recently concluded England tour of India.

Menon officiated in all four Tests and was part of 6 of the 8 limited-overs matches between the two sides. Overall, 40 referrals were taken against his decisions but only 5 were upheld during the ten matches. 23 referrals against Menon were struck down while 12 of them were umpire’s call.

Talking about the accuracy, 35 referrals were made against Menon’s LBW decisions but only 2 of them were overturned.

As the series progressed, both India captain Virat Kohli and his England counterparts would often ponder long and hard before referring to Menon’s calls.

India cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who was on commentary duties for SkySports throughout the series, took to Twitter to laud Menon’s accuracy, suggesting he should be handed the award for ‘best umpire of the year’.

“We have to give credit where it’s due and this whole series if there has been a revelation, thy name is “NITIN MENON”.He’s been phenomenally consistent and I hope he gets the best umpire award for this year.He is definitely one of the best in the world,” tweeted Karthik.

Former Australia women all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar stressed that Menon is an “outstanding umpire” while adding: “Oh he is good….very good. I would never review his decisions.”

Notably, Nitin was the youngest to be included in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires when he made it to the highest level in June 2020. He quit playing cricket at the age of 22 just to shift to his family profession of umpiring.

Here’s how others reacted:

