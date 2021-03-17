ICC bans two UAE players for 8 years on match-fixing charges

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday imposed an eight-year ban on two UAE players – United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricketers Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt – for their involvement in trying to fix matches during the 2019 T20 World Cup qualifier.

“Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar represented their adopted country, the UAE at the highest level in cricket,” Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit, said in an ICC release.

“Both had long international careers and were well versed in the threat from match-fixers. That they both chose to engage with this corrupt activity was a cynical betrayal of their positions, their teammates, and all supporters of UAE cricket.

“I am pleased that the independent Tribunal has imposed significant bans from all forms of cricket and this should serve as a warning to any cricketer who considers taking the wrong path.”

Naveed and Shaiman were found guilty of:

Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match or matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Article 2.4.4 – Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Naveed, who has played 39 ODIs and 31 T20 Internationals for his country, was also found guilty of breaching the following two counts of the Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code for Participants of the T10 League 2019:

Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match or matches at the T10 League 2019.

Article 2.4.4 – Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the T10 League 2019.