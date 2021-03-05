Imad Wasim and his British-origin wife Sannia Ashfaq blessed with a baby girl; wishes pour in for the couple

Posted On / /

  • Imad Wasim and Sannia Ashfaq became parents to a baby girl on Thursday.

  • Imad entered the wedlock in August 2019.

Imad Wasim and his British-origin wife Sannia Ashfaq blessed with a baby girl; wishes pour in for the couple
Imad Wasim, Sannia Ashfaq (Pic Source: Twitter)

Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim and his wife Sannia Ashfaq welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Thursday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Wasim shared the news of the birth of his little bundle of joy.

“Alhamdulillah by the grace of Allah SWT we have been blessed with a beautiful bundle of joy,” tweeted the all-rounder.

Imad also announced the name of his daughter, Syeda Inaya Imad.

“Welcome to the world baby syeda inaya imad,” he added.

Following the happy announcement, Imad’s teammates and close friends congratulated the couple.

Imad had tied the knot with UK-born Sannia Ashfaq at Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque in a private ceremony on August 24, 2019.

TAGS: , ,

CATEGORY: Imad Wasim

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Posted On / 5 March 2021
Posted On / 5 March 2021
Posted On / 5 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021