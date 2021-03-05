Imad Wasim and his British-origin wife Sannia Ashfaq blessed with a baby girl; wishes pour in for the couple

Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim and his wife Sannia Ashfaq welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Thursday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Wasim shared the news of the birth of his little bundle of joy.

“Alhamdulillah by the grace of Allah SWT we have been blessed with a beautiful bundle of joy,” tweeted the all-rounder.

Imad also announced the name of his daughter, Syeda Inaya Imad.

“Welcome to the world baby syeda inaya imad,” he added.

Alhumdu’lillah by the grace of Allah SWT we have been blessed with a beautiful bundle of joy. Welcome to the world baby syeda inaya imad ❤️😘 — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) March 4, 2021

Following the happy announcement, Imad’s teammates and close friends congratulated the couple.

Imad had tied the knot with UK-born Sannia Ashfaq at Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque in a private ceremony on August 24, 2019.