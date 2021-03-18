IND vs ENG 2021: Twitter erupts as third umpire rules Suryakumar Yadav ‘out’ with “no conclusive evidence”

India batsman Suryakumar Yadav’s quickfire half-century in his maiden international innings was cut short by a controversial dismissal made by the third umpire in the 14th over of the 4th T20I against England at Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar had to depart for 57 (31) despite “no conclusive evidence” of Dawid Malan completing the catch at deep fine-leg.

Suryakumar played the ‘Nataraja shot’ off Sam Curran and the ball flew straight to Malan. But the onfield umpire sent it upstairs with a soft signal of ‘out’. There was “no conclusive evidence”, according to the third umpire and the replays also confirmed that the ball had hit the ground.

Suryakumar’s dismissal sparked social media outrage as many fans and experts questioned the ‘soft signal’ rule.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Surya kumar was not out.. Terrible 3rd umpiring 😡😡😡 #IndvsENG — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 18, 2021

This Soft signal rule & the Umpire’s call really makes no sense. The umpire is going to the 3rd umpire only because he is not sure 🙄

What a great debut knock by @surya_14kumar sad he had to go like this. #INDvENG — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) March 18, 2021

Looks Not out @surya_14kumar — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) March 18, 2021

Soft Signal for catches taken in the deep is farcical. MUST be avoided. Adding to the confusion. Not solving a problem. #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 18, 2021

What the… Suryakumar was not out..!!!! 😡😡😡 — divyenndu (@divyenndu) March 18, 2021

How can this be out. When you are not sure whether the ball was taken cleanly after watching so many replays using top class technology and still go by the soft signal given by the on-field umpire. I think this rule needs to be revisited and changed. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/b5XMdH8qEz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 18, 2021

Unlucky Suryakumar Yadav poor decision by umpire onfield and 3rd umpire Hard luck SKY — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) March 18, 2021

Soft signal. Can we get rid of this ? It makes no sense whatsoever. @surya_14kumar will be gutted #DoddaMathu #INDvENG — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) March 18, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav is clearly not out there. If it is not Conclusive for 3rd Umpire than what else he would require from a Camera.#INDvsENG_2021 #suryakumar#suryakumar pic.twitter.com/imTMxOUAbs — Shubham (@Shubham64521499) March 18, 2021

This one clear Not OUT

No need soft signal anymore.

3rd Umpire, Virendra Sharma "Not conclusive, Not conclusive"

don't use that words again.

U have desicion to make.

#INDvsENG #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/sK01b3WY1o — Ishara Isuru 🏏⚽️🏉 (@Ishisuru1) March 18, 2021

The ball was clearly touching the ground when they Zoomed and not sure what else Third umpire need as conclusive evidence. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 18, 2021

Soft signal is based on how fielding team reacts! Feel technology should be used completely when third umpire is making the decision. Should overrule the on-field umpire if need be. — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 18, 2021

Clear NOT OUT

3rd class umpiring

Benefits of doubt should gone to batsman#Indvseng pic.twitter.com/xurpcUE0j2 — Iamrealamar (@iamrealamar) March 18, 2021

It was clearly not-out, feel for Suryakumar or anyone who was going in that form in his first innings in International career. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 18, 2021

No conclusive evidence ☹️ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 18, 2021

Great fielding effort. But not out IMO. Again, soft signal … might pinch quite hard .. Why should the umpire have to observe a soft signal from so far out.. when it’s so tricky even for the third umpire on replays! 🤭#IndvEng — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) March 18, 2021