IND vs ENG 2021: Twitter erupts as third umpire rules Suryakumar Yadav ‘out’ with “no conclusive evidence”

Posted On / /
  • England won the toss and put India to bat first in the fourth T20I at Ahmedabad.

  • The controversial dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav sparked social media outrage.

Reactions on Suryakumar Yadav's controversial catch (Pic Source: Twitter)
India batsman Suryakumar Yadav’s quickfire half-century in his maiden international innings was cut short by a controversial dismissal made by the third umpire in the 14th over of the 4th T20I against England at Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar had to depart for 57 (31) despite “no conclusive evidence” of Dawid Malan completing the catch at deep fine-leg.

Suryakumar played the ‘Nataraja shot’ off Sam Curran and the ball flew straight to Malan. But the onfield umpire sent it upstairs with a soft signal of ‘out’. There was “no conclusive evidence”, according to the third umpire and the replays also confirmed that the ball had hit the ground.

Suryakumar’s dismissal sparked social media outrage as many fans and experts questioned the ‘soft signal’ rule.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

