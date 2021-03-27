IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes says sorry to his late father after missing a ton in the 2nd ODI – WATCH

England roared back from a series-opening defeat to thrash India in the second ODI at Pune’s MCA Stadium on Friday.

Coming in to bat at number three, all-rounder Ben Stokes shined with a 52-ball 99 as the Three Lions won the contest by six wickets in 43.3 overs. Opener Jonny Bairstow also scored a century (124 from 112 deliveries) after missing to reach one the last time.

In the first ODI, England collapsed to 251 all out as Stokes got out for one off 11 balls. The series-decider will take place at the same venue on Sunday (March 28).

Stokes remembers his late father, says ‘sorry’

Distraught after missing the elusive three-figure mark against India, the 29-year-old Stokes immediately looked up to the heavens and said ‘Sorry’ to his late father Ged. He was also seen showing the folded middle finger gesture as a tribute to his father, who passed away last year after fighting a short battle with brain cancer.

After getting out on 99, Ben looked gutted as he made a long way back to the pavilion.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India’s premier fast bowler, picked up Stokes wicket on a rising short pitch delivery. He rushed the left-hander into the pull stroke and induced a bit of glove on its route through to the wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Here’s the video: