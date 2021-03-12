IND vs ENG: Here is why Rohit Sharma is not playing the first T20I

The first T20I of the five-match series between India and England has started at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ahead of the series opener, Indian captain Virat Kohli had confirmed that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul would open the innings. The Indian skipper opined that both Rohit and Rahul would be the first-choice as opening pair while Shikhar Dhawan will come in as the third opener.

However, that wasn’t the case when Team India came to bat in the first T20I after England won the toss and asked India to bat first. Instead of Rohit, Dhawan came to open the innings along with Rahul.

But before the fans could speculate anything, Kohli revealed the reason at the time of the toss. The 32-year-old said that they are resting Rohit for the first couple of games.

“The next few months will be important from a team environment. Rohit is resting for the first couple of games,” said Kohli at the toss.

The Indian captain admitted that he would have also batted first in these conditions. However, he also asserted that they have been planning to bowl second, considering the dew factor in order to prepare for the upcoming World Cup.

“Probably would have bowled first as well. Dew is going to be a massive factor in the second half. Got to get into the game with the ball and restrict them. We were planning to do things like batting first in these conditions where bowling in the dew becomes a factor. It’s a good way to prepare for the World Cup,” added Kohli.