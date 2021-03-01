IND vs ENG: Nathan Lyon hits out at critics for ‘crying’ over Ahmedabad pitch

In the third Test of the ongoing four-match series, India pummeled England by ten wickets inside two days to take a 2-1 lead, but the pitch that was used for the red-ball contest has got the attention of the entire cricketing world.

Several former cricketers and experts of the game have shared their thoughts about the spin-friendly Ahmedabad pitch, and the opinions have been divided. And now, Australian veteran Nathan Lyon has had his say about the pitch on offer at the world’s largest cricket ground.

The 33-year-old, speaking to Cricket Australia, said that when a team get bundled out for a low score on a seaming track, there is hardly any criticism, but as soon as a turning track creates problem for the batsmen, everyone starts crying about it.

“We play on seaming wickets around the world and get bowled out for 47, 60. Nobody ever says a thing (about the pitch),” Lyon was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“But as soon as it starts spinning, everyone in the world seems to start crying about it.”

“I don’t get it. I’m all for it, it was entertaining,” he added.

Lyon, who has 399 Test wickets to his name, also mentioned that the pitch on offer in Ahmedabad Test was brilliant, and he would like to take that curator to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

“I was up all night watching it (Ahmedabad Test). It was absolutely brilliant. I’m thinking about bringing that curator out to the SCG,” Lyon added further.

While India fielded with three spinners in the pink-ball Test, England included only Jack Leach in their playing XI.

Lyon said: “The best thing about this Test match that just passed is that England went in with four-seamers. That will do me. I don’t need to say any more.”