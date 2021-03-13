IND vs ENG: Uttarakhand Police pokes fun at Virat Kohli after his dismissal on duck; later deletes their tweet

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli got out on a duck against England in the 1st T20I at Ahmedabad, where the tourists won the match by 8 wickets.

Having been rapped on the gloves by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the second over of the match, Kohli tried to take on wrist-spinner Adil Rashid by lofting him inside-out but ended up giving a simple catch to Chris Jordan at mid-off.

The Uttarakhand Police posted a witty tweet soon after the Indian skipper’s dismissal, citing him as an example to advise readers against rash driving.

They tweeted a picture of Virat walking off the field, with his helmet still on, captioning their message in Hindi. “Just wearing a helmet is not enough. It’s imperative to drive with total concentration, or you can also get out on zero like Kohli.”

However, some of the Twitter users were anguished over the fact that the Uttarakhand Police stooped so low and trolled a sportsman of such high calibre. There were several fans who even recalled how Rajasthan Police was forced to apologise after posting a similar tweet over Jasprit Bumrah after the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the tweet, which has now been deleted, by Uttarakhand Police:

Fastest 10k,11k,12k Runs in ODI.

2928 Runs in T20.

7 double hundred in Test cricket.

Always support and proud Virat and indian team.@cricketaakash #INDvENG https://t.co/ic9jH1sh7B — Deepak✍️ kumar (Author) (@imdeepak023) March 13, 2021

Such a sham full commitment from police department

You can't troll india's pride Virat kohli https://t.co/gyOEOCLSHW — NOPTION (@NourozeZ) March 13, 2021

UTTARAKHAND POLICE, (NOW) YOUR IQ LEVELS ATTAINED NEW LOWS (IN) ABYSS 🔴🇮🇳🔴 https://t.co/D3PkBApvI5 — rajesh ramandeep rahbar reuben nagar✋ (@iamrajeshnagar) March 13, 2021