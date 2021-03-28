IND vs ENG: WATCH – Ben Stokes hilariously checks Shardul Thakur’s bat after being smashed for a six

During the third and final ODI between India and England in Pune, Shardul Thakur once again showcased his capability with the bat and played a much-needed cameo for his team.

Coming in to bat at No. 8, Shardul got off the mark with a six off England speedster Mark Wood. With all-rounder Krunal Pandya struggling for runs at the other end, Thakur went on to score a 21-ball 30 with the help of one four and three sixes.

In the 45th over of the match, Shardul even impressed the opposition all-rounder Ben Stokes with his clean hitting. It all happened after Shardul charged down the track to whack Stokes for a six over long-off, leading the southpaw to check Thakur’s bat.

Relive the moment here:

Ben Stokes checking bat of Shardul Thakur after smashing six Two World Best All rounders in single frame 🤩🔥#IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/PAApf53UwA — MSD Universe | Shardul Stan 💛 (@MSDhoniUniverse) March 28, 2021

Stokes Checking Thakur's Bat after he hits a Six 🤣🤣

Lord Shardul Thakur 👑 pic.twitter.com/4GHHHIII0t — Pranjal (@pranjal__one8) March 28, 2021

After Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field, English bowlers bundled out India for 329 in 48.2 overs. Despite losing wickets in clusters, the Men in Blue posted a competitive total on the board, thanks to quickfire half-centuries from Rishabh Pant (78), Shikhar Dhawan (67) and Hardik Pandya (64).