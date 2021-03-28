IND vs ENG: WATCH – Ben Stokes hilariously checks Shardul Thakur’s bat after being smashed for a six

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Ben Stokes reacted hilariously to Shardul Thakur's cracking six in Pune.

  • England bowlers bundled out India for 329 in 48.2 overs.

Ben Stokes, Shardul Thakur (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

During the third and final ODI between India and England in Pune, Shardul Thakur once again showcased his capability with the bat and played a much-needed cameo for his team.

Coming in to bat at No. 8, Shardul got off the mark with a six off England speedster Mark Wood. With all-rounder Krunal Pandya struggling for runs at the other end, Thakur went on to score a 21-ball 30 with the help of one four and three sixes.

In the 45th over of the match, Shardul even impressed the opposition all-rounder Ben Stokes with his clean hitting. It all happened after Shardul charged down the track to whack Stokes for a six over long-off, leading the southpaw to check Thakur’s bat.

Relive the moment here:

After Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field, English bowlers bundled out India for 329 in 48.2 overs. Despite losing wickets in clusters, the Men in Blue posted a competitive total on the board, thanks to quickfire half-centuries from Rishabh Pant (78), Shikhar Dhawan (67) and Hardik Pandya (64).

TAGS: , , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Ben Stokes, Video

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.