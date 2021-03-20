IND vs ENG: WATCH – Chris Jordan partners with Jason Roy to pull off an outrageous catch of Suryakumar Yadav

England’s Chris Jordan displayed a stunning effort on the boundary line to send back dangerous-looking Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 17) during the five-match T20I series decider against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

The incident took place in the 14th over of the first innings bowled by Adil Rashid. Suryakumar heaved a huge shot towards wide long-on, but Jordan had other ideas. The 32-year-old sprinted across the boundary, grabbed the ball with his right hand and flicked it towards an oncoming fielder, Jason Roy.

Roy completed the catch and let out a hearty laugh.

Relive the moment here:

After Surya’s dismissal, Virat Kohli (80 not out off 52) and Hardik Pandya (39 not out off 17) guided India to post a challenging total of 224/2 in their full quota of 20 overs.

Meanwhile, opening batsman Rohit Sharma scored 64 runs off 34 balls.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Jordan’s brilliance:

That feeling when Jordan’s magic goes down as your catch 👀 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/VKyy1iJNXj — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 20, 2021

Jason Roy’s catch will go down as one of T20’s finest catches ever. And he did NOTHING! 🤣 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 20, 2021

A great fielder, Chris Jordan, has just made a very tough chance look ridiculously easy. And it won't even go against his name in the scorecard!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 20, 2021

This catch from Jordan has to be one of the best catches we will see for long time. Excellent awareness and presence of mind. #INDvENG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 20, 2021