IND vs ENG: WATCH – Chris Jordan partners with Jason Roy to pull off an outrageous catch of Suryakumar Yadav

  • Chris Jordan's stunning effort to remove Suryakumar Yadav mesmerizes fans and experts.

  • The right-handed batsman played an entertaining knock of 32 runs.

Chris Jordan, Jason Roy (Pic Source: Twitter)
England’s Chris Jordan displayed a stunning effort on the boundary line to send back dangerous-looking Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 17) during the five-match T20I series decider against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

The incident took place in the 14th over of the first innings bowled by Adil Rashid. Suryakumar heaved a huge shot towards wide long-on, but Jordan had other ideas. The 32-year-old sprinted across the boundary, grabbed the ball with his right hand and flicked it towards an oncoming fielder, Jason Roy.

Roy completed the catch and let out a hearty laugh.

Relive the moment here:

After Surya’s dismissal, Virat Kohli (80 not out off 52) and Hardik Pandya (39 not out off 17) guided India to post a challenging total of 224/2 in their full quota of 20 overs.

Meanwhile, opening batsman Rohit Sharma scored 64 runs off 34 balls.

