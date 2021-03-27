IND vs ENG: WATCH – Prasidh Krishna cleans up Jos Buttler with a ripping yorker in 2nd ODI

The new pace sensation of Team India, Prasidh Krishna, is having a fruitful debut series against England. In the past two ODI matches, Krishna has impressed one and all with his extreme pace and bounce.

Just like the series opener, Krishna claimed wickets in his second spell during Friday’s fixture at Maharastra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

It all happened after India’s frontline bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up his first scalp by breaking the crucial partnership of 175 runs for the second wicket between Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes.

Bhuvi dismissed Stokes one short of his hundred in the 36th over. The visitors, who eventually won the game by six wickets, were 285/2 at that point in time.

However, just two runs later, Krishna also joined the party by claiming a couple of wickets in the 37th over. He first sent Bairstow for 124, and three balls later, the right-armer packed Jos Buttler’s innings with a spectacular delivery.

The Karanataka speedster completely outfoxed Buttler with a ripping yorker. The English wicketkeeper-batsman had no clue at all as the white leather breached his defence and shattered the stumps.

Here is the video:

After the match, Krishna applauded the way Bairstow and Stokes batted and completely outplayed India. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler termed English batting as ‘onslaught’ and said they couldn’t do anything much as the flat deck and powerplay restrictions made it very difficult to stop the batsmen.

“We could have bowled better, am not denying the fact, but we need to give credit to the way they played as well. It was an onslaught; we got hit quite bad,” said Krishna at the post-match presser.

“With only four fielders outside the circle during the second Powerplay (between 11-40 overs), it is always difficult to stop the batsmen on a flat deck. That’s the game of white-ball cricket today. With four outside for the 11 to 40 overs, that’s bound to happen,” he added.