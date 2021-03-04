IND vs ENG: WATCH – Rishabh Pant makes a weird noise behind the stumps in Ahmedabad Test

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is known for his energetic presence and hilarious antics behind the stumps. Over the years, Pant has gathered praise for his performance with the bat and wicketkeeping skills. Now, he is also becoming a fan favourite with his side-splitting comments from behind the woodwork.

On numerous occasions, the Delhi-lad has left the cricket fraternity in splits with his constant chatter on the field. In an attempt to put pressure on the batsman and indulging in banter with the opposition players, Pant has started a new trend where he makes loud and high-pitched noises. A glimpse of such was seen again on the first day of the ongoing fourth Test against England.

The episode took place in the 25th over of England’s innings bowled by left-arm spinner Axar Patel. The bowler delivered a straighter delivery which was flicked by Jonny Bairstow towards the leg side. As the batsmen ran across for a quick single, Pant made the funny noise.

Here is the video:

England get all out for 205

Speaking about the game, England’s substandard batting in the series has continued in the ongoing Test as well. The visitors got bundled out for 205 runs in 75.5 overs. Indian spinners completely dominated the proceedings with Axar taking the maximum of four wickets.

The touring side were 30/3 inside the first hour of play. Axar picked up the early two wickets after removing the opening duo of Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley before Mohammed Siraj dismissed England captain Joe Root.

Then, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow steadied the ship with a 48-run stand for the fourth wicket before Siraj sent back Bairstow for 28. Meanwhile, Stokes completed his second fifty of the series and was looking set to score more runs, but he was outdone with beauty by failed to convert it into Washington Sundar.

Ollie Pope and Daniel Lawrence fought it out in the middle and formed a 45-run stand Ravichandran Ashwin yet again claimed the wicket of Pope. Ashwin didn’t just stop there as he dismissed Ben Foakes as well.

Lawrence, who was batting well at 46, lost his concentration and stepped on the pitch against Axar to go downtown. He missed the ball and got stumped by Pant. In the same over, Axar sent back Dom Bess by trapping him in front.

The last pair of Jack Leach and James Anderson added 16 runs for the 10th wickets before Ashwin removed Leach to pack England’s first innings.