IND vs ENG: WATCH – Sam Curran and Hardik Pandya engage in heated verbal exchange during the 2nd ODI

  • Sam Curran and Hardik Pandya engage in a verbal fight as on-field umpire Intervenes to separate the two.

  • England beat India in the second ODI and level the series 1-1.

Sam Curran, Hardik Pandya (Pic Source: Twitter)
England all-rounder Sam Curran and Indian counterpart Hardik Pandya indulged in a heated verbal argument during the second ODI between the two teams in Pune on Friday (March 27).

The incident took place in the 46th over of the first innings when Sam sledged Hardik after delivering a pin-point yorker, which the latter failed to touch. Sam had already leaked 21 runs in that over, so Hardik didn’t hesitate from responding in an even more aggressive manner.

Eventually, the on-field umpire intervened to ensure that both players calm down.

Here’s the video:

Meanwhile, Hardik scored a quickfire 35 as he and Rishabh Pant (77 off 40) guided India to 300+ after the dismissal of centurion KL Rahul (110 off 114).

In reply, Jonny Bairstow’s magnificent century and a ferocious knock of 99 from Ben Stokes saw England level the series with a six-wicket win in the do-or-die encounter.

The visitors hit 20 sixes and left 39 balls unused as they made India’s earlier efforts look like child’s play.

Bairstow’s 124 – his 11th ODI ton – was the centrepiece, while Stokes fell just one short of his century after a furious blitz that saw him clear the boundary ropes on ten occasions.

