IND vs NZ: Dates and Venue for the ICC World Test Championship final confirmed

India and New Zealand will compete in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton from June 18-22, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed on Monday.

The final was earlier scheduled to be held at Lord’s Cricket Ground, but Rose Bowl, with a five-star facility inside the stadium, will make it easier for both ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to create a biosecure bubble for the two teams.

“Yes, the final will be held at Ageas Bowl,” Ganguly responded to a query from PTI.

India qualified for the summit clash after clinching the four-match Test series against England 3-1.

Ganguly, who has recently undergone a bypass surgery, will travel to the UK to watch the final.

“I will go for the World Test Championship and hopefully we can get past New Zealand in the final. New Zealand will be there before us and they will play a couple of Test matches (against England),” Ganguly was quoted as saying to India Today.

He further heaped praises on the Indian team for their spectacular performance on the away series in Australia and the home leg against England.

“Oh yes, especially after what players have gone through to be in those bubbles and play cricket day in and day out. It was remarkable. Right from IPL till now. What they have achieved is fantastic.”

While applauding Rahul Dravid – former Indian cricketer and current NCA head – for creating such a solid bench strength, Ganguly said: “I think we must congratulate Ajinkya Rahane, first in Australia and Virat Kohli in England, the head coach, support staff, everybody. (Rahul) Dravid who does a lot of work behind the scenes with these boys. To see that day in Brisbane was outstanding.”