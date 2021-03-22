India vs England 2021, 1st ODI Preview: Playing combinations, pitch report and weather forecast

After sealing the Test and T20I series, the Virat Kohli-led India now turn their attention to ODIs, with visiting side England eyeing to finish their tour on a positive note.

Both teams will have a face-off in the first of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday (March 23) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

India’s bench strength was on display in the T20I series, as newcomers Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav showcased their mettle. Continuing the trend, India have added young fast bowler Prasidh Krishna and all-rounder Krunal Pandya to their ODI squad.

England, too, would be happy with how they performed in the shortest format, although their middle-order struggled for runs.

Joe Root and Jofra Archer will be the main absentees in ODIs for the Three Lions, with young leg-spinner Matt Parkinson receiving a call-up to their 14-player squad.

Pitch report

The wicket on offer in Pune would favour the batsmen, with some assistance for the fast bowlers. There will be some help for the spinners later in the day.

Weather forecast

It would be a warm day in Pune on Tuesday. The average temperature will be around 35 degree Celsius, with a cloud cover in the evening.

Playing combinations

India

Captain Kohli has confirmed that Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings with Rohit Sharma. However, the hosts will have to take a call on playing an additional all-rounder and have a sixth bowling option or play one of KL Rahul, who struggled in the T20I series, or hand a debut cap to Suryakumar Yadav.

Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan/Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England

England will have to decide who bats for them at number three. There are some candidates to play that role, including Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings and Ben Stokes. After warming the bench in the T20I series, Moeen Ali might return to the playing XI. Jofra Archer’s absence due to injury has opened the gates for Reece Topley to share the new ball with Mark Wood.

Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.