India vs England 2021, 3rd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination and Live streaming details

The third T20I of the five-match series between India and England is set to take place at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (March 16).

Unlike the previous two fixtures, all the remaining three games will be played behind closed doors as Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has taken a precautionary measure concerning the increase in COVID-19 cases around the country.

Team India had a pretty good outing in the previous game, where they ticked all the right boxes, especially after the disappointing start to the series. Debutant Ishan Kishan had a memorable match while skipper Virat Kohli rolled back into form.

On the other hand, England were completely outplayed in the second match. They will be looking to bounce back in order to take the lead in the series again.

Pitch report:

The pitch that will be used in the third T20I is expected to assist spinners, and a little bit of dew could also impact the result of the game. Therefore, the team winning the toss will look to bat second and chase the set total.

Playing Combination:

India

Skipper Kohli had said that Rohit Sharma would be rested for a couple of games which means he may come into the final XI in the 3rd T20I by replacing KL Rahul, who’s had a disappointing first two matches. Since the track at the venue is expected to help spinners, Axar Patel might also make his place.

IND XI: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul/Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur/Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar.

England

Tom Curran did not have a good outing in the second game, so he might get replaced by Moeen Ali. The likes of Kishan and Rishabh Pant didn’t struggle against Adil Rashid, but Moeen takes the ball away from the left-handers, which can be helpful for the visitors.

ENG XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Curran/Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran.

