India vs England T20I Series 2021 Full Schedule, Match Timings, Squads, Venue & Other Details

India will take on England in a five-match T20 International series starting Friday (March 12) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) picked a fairly experienced squad, the BCCI has selected some newcomers who will be eager to make their debut for the national team.

Given that India will be hosting this year’s T20 World Cup, this series holds much importance for both sides.

The last time Eoin Morgan-led side toured the country, they lost the three-match series to Virat Kohli’s India 1-2. In fact, they have lost their previous two bilateral series against the Men in Blue.

A few days before the start of the T20I series, let’s have a look at the schedule, squads, telecast and streaming details of the five matches:

Fixtures

1st T20I: March 12, 07:00 PM IST at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

2nd T20I: March 14, 07:00 PM IST at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

3rd T20I: March 16, 07:00 PM IST at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

4th T20I: March 18, 07:00 PM IST at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

5th T20I: March 20, 07:00 PM IST at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Jofra Archer.

Telecast and Live streaming details

The official broadcaster for India vs England T20I series in India is Star Sports Network. Star Sports will live telecast the matches in five languages, namely English, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.

The fixtures will also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV.