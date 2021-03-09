India vs England T20I Series 2021 Full Schedule, Match Timings, Squads, Venue & Other Details

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • India will host England in a five-match T20I series starting March 12.

  • Virat Kohli will lead India while Eoin Morgan would captain the Three Lions.

Advertisement

India will take on England in a five-match T20 International series starting Friday (March 12) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) picked a fairly experienced squad, the BCCI has selected some newcomers who will be eager to make their debut for the national team.

Given that India will be hosting this year’s T20 World Cup, this series holds much importance for both sides.

The last time Eoin Morgan-led side toured the country, they lost the three-match series to Virat Kohli’s India 1-2. In fact, they have lost their previous two bilateral series against the Men in Blue.

A few days before the start of the T20I series, let’s have a look at the schedule, squads, telecast and streaming details of the five matches:

Fixtures

  • 1st T20I: March 12, 07:00 PM IST at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
  • 2nd T20I: March 14, 07:00 PM IST at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
  • 3rd T20I: March 16, 07:00 PM IST at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
  • 4th T20I: March 18, 07:00 PM IST at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
  • 5th T20I: March 20, 07:00 PM IST at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Jofra Archer.

Telecast and Live streaming details

The official broadcaster for India vs England T20I series in India is Star Sports Network. Star Sports will live telecast the matches in five languages, namely English, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.

The fixtures will also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV.

TAGS: , , , , , ,

CATEGORY: India, T20

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.