INDW vs SAW: WATCH – Jhulan Goswami’s ‘spirit of cricket’ gesture for Nadine de Klerk wins the hearts of fans

Another ‘Spirit of Cricket’ moment arose in the cricketing world when veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami helped South Africa batter Nadine de Klerk ease through the cramps which the latter suffered while batting in the first innings of the second ODI in Lucknow.

After India women’s team captain Mithali Raj won the toss and opted to field, her bowlers did exceptionally well to dismiss the visitors on 157 in 41 overs. Goswami, who was the pick of the bowlers registered figures of 10-0-42-4. Apart from Goswami, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gaikwad and fast bowler Mansi Joshi took three and two scalps respectively.

For South Africa, barring a 50-run partnership for the third wicket between captain Sune Luus (36) and Lara Goodall (49), their innings never really got going at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Goswami helps Nadine de Klerk in removing the shoes and batting pads

In the 35th over of the Proteas’ innings, De Klerk suffered a cramp in her leg. While struggling in the middle, the South African batter called for her team’s physio.

Meanwhile, Goswami, who was fielding inside the circle, was seen helping de Klerk and quickly removed the shoes and batting pads off her opponent. After a brief delay, de Klerk resumed batting but was dismissed by Goswami in the 38th over for 8 (17).

This ‘Spirit of Cricket’ gesture by Goswami certainly won the hearts of the fans.

The BCCI Women also shared the clip of the incident on Twitter captioning it as, “#SpiritOfCricket! A touch of class from #TeamIndia veteran and speedster @JhulanG10! @Paytm #INDWvSAW.”

Here’s the video: