ING vs ENG 2021, T20Is: Telecast, Live Streaming details – Where to watch in India, US, UK & other countries

The Virat Kohli-led India will take on Eoin Morgan’s England in the five-match T20I series, starting Friday (March 12).

The hosts will be high on confidence as they recently thrashed the tourists (3-1) in the three-match Test series. The spin bowlers ruled the roost in the last two matches. While some fans felt the pitch favoured the spinners, many cricket experts pointed out the massive flaws in the English players’ batting techniques.

However, facing the No.1 ranked T20I side will be a different challenge for the Men in Blue. For England, the T20 format presents them with 3-dimensional cricketers like Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran, who can quickly change the complexion of any game in their team’s favour.

Here are the fixtures for the India vs England T20I series:

1st T20I – March 12, 7:00 PM IST

March 12, 7:00 PM IST 2nd T20I – March 14, 7:00 PM IST

March 14, 7:00 PM IST 3rd T20I – March 16, 7:00 PM IST

March 16, 7:00 PM IST 4th T20I – March 18, 7:00 PM IST

March 18, 7:00 PM IST 5th T20I – March 20, 7:00 PM IST

Telecast and live streaming details: