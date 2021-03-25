Injured Shreyas Iyer ruled out of England ODIs, to miss the IPL 2021 as well

India batsman Shreyas Iyer, who dislocated his left shoulder in the first ODI against England, has been ruled out for the remaining two matches and possibly the entire IPL 2021.

A source close to the development told PTI that Iyer is set to undergo surgery on his left shoulder as he is currently in severe pain, which will rule him out of action for a minimum of four months.

“He will have to go under the knife. So, it looks not just the first part of IPL but Iyer will miss the entire IPL. It might take a minimum four months before he can hit the nets again. He has been under severe pain,” the BCCI source said.

On Tuesday (March 23), the BCCI had stated, “Shreyas Iyer subluxated (partially dislocated) his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans.”

While India have several options to replace the right-handed batsman – including Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav – his injury will be of great concern to both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lancashire.

Shreyas was a key player for the Capitals in IPL 2020, captaining the side and scoring 500+ runs. He was, in fact, the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament.

Lancashire, meanwhile, had signed the 26-year-old for this summer’s Royal London One-Day Cup and was expected to join his county club on July 15.