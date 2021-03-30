IPL 2021: Netizens brutally troll Punjab Kings for copying RCB’s old jersey

The fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on April 9. The T20 league will be played across six venues: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The final of IPL 2021 will take place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Last month, the Punjab franchise had changed their name from Kings XI Punjab to Punjab Kings. Now, they have also unveiled their new jersey, where the team’s logo is at the top left side and a print of a roaring lion at the front. Even the colour of the jersey has been modified.

As soon as the jersey was launched, it captured the attention of many fans for all the wrong reasons. Several followers seemed to be unhappy with the outfit as they compared it with the old jersey of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and hilariously trolled the PBKS management.

Here is how Netizens reacted:

Pbks playing with RCB's 2009 jersey and in 2009 DC won the cup. So is it the time for this DC..? — Mahi (@i_stanKohli18) March 30, 2021

Punjab Kings naam kyu rakha? RCB B hi rakh lete 🙄 https://t.co/ZMV3g56z6e — Varuni (@Varuni_Y) March 30, 2021

Hang on…Isn't this RCB from 2008? @WasimJaffer14 might know 😉 https://t.co/Je2w2KYJqg — Vishal Dikshit (@Vishal1686) March 30, 2021

Purani RCB jersey hai yeh 😂😂 https://t.co/tgfeKKEhrm — Aradhya (@tweetsofaradhya) March 30, 2021

New jersey of #PunjabKings looks a fitting tribute to #RoyalChallengersBangalore 's old jersey 😬😬😬 #IPL2021 — Soumya Biswal (@Soumyahere17) March 29, 2021

The Mohali-based franchise will sport the new jersey for the first time when they will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. PBKS have roped in nine players during the IPL 2021 auction.

Australian pace sensation Jhye Richardson was signed by Punjab for INR 14 crore, while England’s star batsman Dawid Malan was included in the squad at his base price of INR 1.5 crore. The KL Rahul-led side bought Shahrukh Khan for INR 5.25 crore. Punjab also acquired the services of fast bowler Riley Meredith for a whopping INR 8 crore.