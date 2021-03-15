Jasprit Bumrah marries Sanjana Ganesan: Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina & others congratulate the couple

Team India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah got married to Star Sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan on Monday (March 15). Wishes came pouring in for the newly-wed couple from the Indian cricket fraternity.

Several of Bumrah’s teammates congratulated him on social media and also commented on his Twitter post revealing the news of his wedding. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises – Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also congratulated the couple.

Bumrah was part of the Indian squad for the four-match Test series against England that India won by 3-1. He was released from the squad for personal reasons ahead of the fourth Test and is also not part of the team playing the five-match T20I series.

Jassi and Sanjana’s pre-wedding rituals had taken place on Sunday followed by their marriage on Monday.

The newly-weds shared adorable pictures from their wedding on social media with the caption:

“Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.”

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Sanjana & Jasprit pic.twitter.com/EhXiBPpvHG — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) March 15, 2021

Here’s how the Indian cricket fraternity wished the newly-wed couple:

Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and @SanjanaGanesan ❤️ Wishing you two a happy married life 🤗 https://t.co/BM6vxKbEwH — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 15, 2021

Congratulations @SanjanaGanesan and @Jaspritbumrah93 on this new beginning!

May this journey of togetherness bring growth, success and happy memories in your life. https://t.co/ic1QeY3e3I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 15, 2021

So sincere is Jasprit that even in his time off he has bowled a maiden over. 🙂

Many congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and @SanjanaGanesan wish you a lifetime of happiness together. https://t.co/PbbhoKoxo6 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 15, 2021

Wishing you both love and happiness always. https://t.co/Nsyg1Edwux — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 15, 2021

Congratulations and good luck for the bright future together @SanjanaGanesan @Jaspritbumrah93 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 15, 2021

Many congratulations to @Jaspritbumrah93 and sanjana !! May this bond be a lifetime of happiness ♥️♥️♥️♥️ god bless you lovely couple 🙏🙏🙏 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 15, 2021

Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan Wishing you happiness and health together 🤗❤️ — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) March 15, 2021

Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and @SanjanaGanesan!

Wishing you guys the very best as you begin this special journey together 👍🏼 https://t.co/BiG51d7Z6h — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 15, 2021

Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan ❤️ Wishing you a healthy and happy married life 🤗 https://t.co/em41fiLSXS — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 15, 2021

Many congratulations to both of you 💕 — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) March 15, 2021

Wishing @SanjanaGanesan and @Jaspritbumrah93 the very best. Let this journey be filled with love trust happiness and peace. Congratulations guys #boomweds — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) March 15, 2021