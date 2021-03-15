Jasprit Bumrah marries Sanjana Ganesan: Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina & others congratulate the couple

  • Jasprit Bumrah married Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on Monday, 15th March 2021.

  • Wishes poured in for the couple from the Indian cricket fraternity.

Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Sanjana Ganesan, Jasprit Bumrah (Pic Source: Twitter)
Team India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah got married to Star Sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan on Monday (March 15). Wishes came pouring in for the newly-wed couple from the Indian cricket fraternity.

Several of Bumrah’s teammates congratulated him on social media and also commented on his Twitter post revealing the news of his wedding. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises – Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also congratulated the couple.

Bumrah was part of the Indian squad for the four-match Test series against England that India won by 3-1. He was released from the squad for personal reasons ahead of the fourth Test and is also not part of the team playing the five-match T20I series.

Jassi and Sanjana’s pre-wedding rituals had taken place on Sunday followed by their marriage on Monday.

The newly-weds shared adorable pictures from their wedding on social media with the caption:

“Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.”

Here’s how the Indian cricket fraternity wished the newly-wed couple:

