Mohammad Amir names three batsmen who troubled him the most in international cricket

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is considered one of the most prolific bowlers of modern-day cricket. His art of swinging balls both ways and the quality of delivering toe-crushing yorkers have always puzzled the best batsmen of this era.

Amir bid farewell to international cricket last year. However, he still plays franchise cricket and was recently spotted in the PSL 2021. Amir played 30 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is for Pakistan, picking up a total of 259 wickets. His last international appearance was in the T20I series against England in August 2020.

Recently, in an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Amir revealed three batsmen who have troubled him the most during his glorious career.

Amir picked Australia’s Shane Watson and England’s Jonathan Trott as the two batsmen, who bothered him the most. The left-armer also chose former Australia skipper Steve Smith among the three players. Amir said that Smith’s different batting technique was the biggest hurdle he faced while bowling at him.

“Shane Watson used to trouble me during the early part of my career in 2009. He was at his peak at that time. He used to hit me all around the park. Even though I got him out several times, but I used to find him difficult. It used to be Jonathan Trott, as I couldn’t figure out where to bowl him in the Tests. In recent days, I find it difficult to bowl to Steven Smith because of his awkward technique,” said Amir.

Further, Amir revealed the names of his four favourite bowlers at present. The 28-year-old seamer is pretty much impressed with India’s Jasprit Bumrah, New Zealand’s Trent Boult, Australia’s Mitchell Starc and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada.

“First would be [Trent] Boult. I like him a lot. The second would be [Jasprit] Bumrah, as he keeps performing in all three formats. Mitchell Starc would also be among the best. [Kagiso] Rabada is also good,” Amir added.