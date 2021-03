Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Schedule with Dates, Match Timings and Venues

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening game of IPL 2021 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.

Rohit Sharma and his men will stay in Chennai till April 23 to play their first five matches.

The ‘MI Paltan’ will subsequently move to Delhi to play their next four games. The Mumbai franchise will then move to Bengaluru, where they will play three games, and finally, board the flight to Kolkata to feature in the remainder of their matches.

All afternoon games are slated for a 3:30 PM IST start while the evening contests will beginat 7:30 PM IST.

Here’s MI schedule for IPL 2021: