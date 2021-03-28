NZ vs BAN: WATCH – Martin Guptill takes an outrageous catch to dismiss Shoriful Islam

New Zealand’s Martin Guptill pulled off an amazing catch on Sunday in the T20I series opener against Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Bangladesh were set a target of 211 to chase by the hosts, and in the 19th over of the second innings, Shoriful Islam, the 19-year-old, tried to hit Hamish Bennett for a maximum.

Guptill, who was fielding on the off-side, ran backwards and timed his jump to perfection to grab a blinder with both hands.

That wicket was the eighth to fall for Bangladesh as they were eventually restricted to 144 for 8 in 20 overs and lost by 66 runs. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand with 4/24.

Earlier in the first innings, Devon Conway hit an unbeaten 92 off 52 balls while Will Young chipped in with a 30-ball 53. Opener Guptill scored 35 off 27 balls with the help of 3 fours and two sixes.

The team total of 210 for 3 was enough for the Blackcaps to register a win.

🏏 92* runs off 52 balls

🔥 11 fours and three sixes Devon Conway was named Player of the Match for his stunning innings in the first #NZvBAN T20I 🌟 pic.twitter.com/pojpqjjN9X — ICC (@ICC) March 28, 2021

The next two games of the three-match series will be played in Napier and Auckland on March 30 and April 1, respectively.

Here’s the video of Guptill’s brilliance: