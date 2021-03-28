NZ vs BAN: WATCH – Martin Guptill takes an outrageous catch to dismiss Shoriful Islam

  • Martin Guptill pulled off a remarkable catch in the first T20I against Bangladesh.

  • New Zealand won the match by 66 runs.

Martin Guptill catch (Pic Source: Twitter)
New Zealand’s Martin Guptill pulled off an amazing catch on Sunday in the T20I series opener against Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Bangladesh were set a target of 211 to chase by the hosts, and in the 19th over of the second innings, Shoriful Islam, the 19-year-old, tried to hit Hamish Bennett for a maximum.

Guptill, who was fielding on the off-side, ran backwards and timed his jump to perfection to grab a blinder with both hands.

That wicket was the eighth to fall for Bangladesh as they were eventually restricted to 144 for 8 in 20 overs and lost by 66 runs. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand with 4/24.

Earlier in the first innings, Devon Conway hit an unbeaten 92 off 52 balls while Will Young chipped in with a 30-ball 53. Opener Guptill scored 35 off 27 balls with the help of 3 fours and two sixes.

The team total of 210 for 3 was enough for the Blackcaps to register a win.

The next two games of the three-match series will be played in Napier and Auckland on March 30 and April 1, respectively.

Here’s the video of Guptill’s brilliance:

