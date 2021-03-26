NZ vs BAN – WATCH: Mehidy Hasan takes a screamer at point to dismiss Tom Latham

During the third and final ODI of Bangladesh’s tour to New Zealand, Mehidy Hasan grabbed a stunner at point to send the hosts captain Tom Latham back to the pavilion.

It all happened in the 24th over of the first innings when Latham played a loose drive on the off-side, and Miraz – who was fielding at point – dived his jump to perfection and completed an excellent catch.

Here’s the video:

CATCH! Mehidy takes a screamer at point to remove the captain. Catch the 3rd ODI, live only on Spark Sport #NZvBAN ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/MKO0r739KN — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) March 25, 2021

Despite picking wickets at regular intervals in the first-half, Bangladesh couldn’t restrict New Zealand to a below-par score.

Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell scored their maiden ODI centuries for New Zealand and powered their side to a mammoth 318-6 in 50 overs.

In reply, Bangladesh were never on the hunt for the target and got all out for 154 in 42.4 overs. Mahmudullah’s unbeaten 76 was the only highlight of Bangladesh innings as their eight batsmen failed to reach the double figures.

James Neesham and Matt Henry did the damage for New Zealand with the ball, taking five for 27 and four for 27, respectively.

“Thought we started pretty well with the ball. But those two guys [Conway and Mitchell] batted beautifully. Sometimes small things hurt you more. The catches, the run-outs. No doubt Black Caps played unbelievably well, but at the same time we didn’t play well. The way we batted was not on. You can get good balls here and there, but you have to be patient. When you come this side of the world, you know ball will nip around, will bounce more. These are all good batting surfaces, your time will come. We played too many loose shots too early. We were three down in 10 overs and the game was done there. I’m not the kind of person who will bring up these quarantine issues, we were not good enough,” said the losing captain Tamim Iqbal in the post-match presentation.