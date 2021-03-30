NZ vs BAN: WATCH – Taskin Ahmed grabs a one-handed stunner to dismiss Martin Guptill

Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed produced a moment of brilliance in the field when he plucked a one-handed blinder at short fine-leg to send New Zealand opener Martin Guptill packing during the second T20I at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday (March 30).

Guptill, batting on 21, flicked a length delivery from Mohammad Saifuddin towards the fine-leg boundary. The shot, carrying ample pace off the delivery, was speeding past Taskin when he leapt to his left side, stretching his left-arm to reach the ball.

As soon as Taskin managed to complete the catch, ecstatic celebrations began among his Bangladesh teammates.

Here’s the video:

What a catch! A one-handed worldie from big man Taskin Ahmed. Catch it live, only on Spark Sport #NZvBAN ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/JcjSyKImE6 — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) March 30, 2021

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field. In a rain-hit match, New Zealand posted 173/5 on the board in 17.5 overs. Each of their top four batsmen got off to starts, but they failed to convert them into significant scores. It was middle-order batsman Glenn Phillips (58 not out off 31) and all-rounder Daryl Mitchell who propelled the hosts to a competitive total.

The DLS method came into play, and Bangladesh’s target was revised to 171 in 16 overs. Soumya Sarkar (51) and Mohammad Naim (38) stitched an 81-run partnership for the second wicket after Liton Das (6) got out cheaply.

However, the two fell in a span of two overs, which ended Bangladesh’s chances of achieving the target. The visitors could manage 142/7 in 16 overs and lost the contest by 28 runs.

After winning the first two games, New Zealand have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.