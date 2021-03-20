NZ vs BAN – WATCH: Trent Boult knocks over Hasan Mahmud with ‘peach of a delivery’

Left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult was at his best as New Zealand registered an easy win over Bangladesh in the first ODI of the three-match series on Saturday. The visitors were bundled for 131 as Boult picked up four wickets for 27, giving Black Caps a solid start at the University Oval in Dunedin.

The hosts celebrated the influx of three new debutants – Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Will Young – in their playing XI as they were without regular captain Kane Williamson and veteran batsman Ross Taylor.

Tom Latham led the Kiwis for the eleventh time in ODIs and celebrated his ninth win as captain with New Zealand chasing down the set-target in just 21.2 overs.

“It was a game full of debutants and milestones, nice to get the win today. In ODIs we haven’t played in a while, it was about winning the toss and setting the tone. As a bowling unit, it was clinical,” Latham said at the post-match presentation.

“When you win it doesn’t really matter how you win, for us to chase 132 in 20 overs was awesome. [For Guptill] to break the back of the chase was awesome. Another outstanding crowd here, hopefully, we can get the same in Christchurch.”

Boult castled Hasan Mahmud with an absolute beauty

In the 42nd over of Bangladesh’s innings, Boult bowled a ‘peach of a delivery’ to dismiss Hasan Mahmud. The tailender came up with a perfect forward defence to protect his wicket but was undone by Boult’s brilliance.

Mahmud had to walk back to the pavilion for just one run.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 132-2 in 21.2 overs (Henry Nicholls 49 not out, Martin Guptill 38; Taskin Ahmed 1/23) beat Bangladesh 131 in 41.5 overs (Mahmudullah 27; Trent Boult 4/27, Mitchell Santner 2/23) by 8 wickets.