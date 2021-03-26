NZ vs BAN – WATCH: Trent Boult plucks a one-handed blinder to dismiss Liton Das in 3rd ODI

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult is one of the most skilful fielders in world cricket at present. More often than not, he exhibits top-class efforts and stuns fans with his spectacular fielding. Once again, Boult gave a glimpse of it during the third One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

While positioned at the third man region, Boult pulled off a splendid catch to dismiss Bangladesh opener, Liton Das. The wicketkeeper-batsman was looking set at 21 with three boundaries, but in an attempt to pull a short delivery by Matt Henry, he lost his wicket.

It all happened in the seventh over of Bangladesh’s chase of 319 runs. Das went for a glory shot on the leg-side but found an outside edge. The ball flew towards the third man, where Boult was stationed. The Kiwi pacer stormed in and dived to his left to pluck a blinder with one hand.

New Zealand clean sweep Bangladesh in ODI series

Speaking about the match, Black Caps won the game by a massive margin of 164 runs and sealed the three-match series 3-0.

Batting first, the hosts posted a humungous total of 318/6 on the scoreboard in their allotted 50 overs. Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell were the main highlights in New Zealand’s innings as both the batsmen smashed fantastic hundreds.

While Conway hit a 95-ball maiden ton, Mitchell reached his first ODI century on the innings’ very last ball. The South Africa-born Kiwi cricketer scored 126 off 110 balls with the help of 17 boundaries. On the other hand, Mitchell remained unbeaten on 100 from 92 deliveries.

In reply, Bangladesh were bundled out for 154, losing the contest by 164 runs. Mahmudullah, who stayed not out on 76 off 73 balls, was the highest scorer for the visiting side. As many as eight Bangladeshi batters failed to reach the double-figure mark.

For the home side, James Neesham was the most successful bowler. The all-rounder picked up five wickets for 27 from 7.4 overs. Apart from Neesham, Henry also shined with the ball, taking four scalps for 27 in his quota of 10 overs.

The action will now move to the T20I series, starting from Sunday (March 28) at Seddon Park in Hamilton.