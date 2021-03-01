PSL 2021: WATCH – Shaheen Afridi bowls an absolute ripper to shatter Babar Azam’s stumps

During the eleventh match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, Lahore Qalandars pacer Shaheen Afridi castled Karachi Kings batsman and his Pakistan captain Babar Azam with an absolute jaffa.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the third over when Azam in an attempt to play an incoming delivery towards the leg side completely missed the line of the ball and got clean bowled. Afridi, who has dismissed several batsmen in such a manner, added another scalp to his name.

Enjoying Shaheen as ever… 👏 #HBLPSL6 — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) February 28, 2021

Azam had to depart, after contributing just 5 runs to his team’s total.

Here’s the video:

Lahore Qalandars thump Karachi Kings in a high scoring contest

Left-handed opening batsman Fakhar Zaman steered Lahore Qalandars’ fightback with a scintillating 83 off 54 after being reduced to 0/2 at the start of their chase to beat Karachi Kings by 6 wickets in a late-night thriller at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Batting first, Karachi Kings put on 186 runs on the board at a loss of 9 wickets. Lahore Qalandars achieved the target in 19.2 overs.

Brief Score:

Lahore Qalandars 189 for 4 (Zaman 83, Dunk 57 not out, Wiese 31 not out) beat Karachi Kings 186 for 9 (Sharjeel 64, Nabi 57, Shaheen Afridi 3-27) by 6 wickets.